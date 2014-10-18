Rugby-Barbarians granted All Blacks clash at Twickenham
LONDON, March 22 A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.
Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Sale Sharks 26 Munster 27 Pool 1 Glasgow Warriors 37 Bath Rugby 10 Pool 4 Saracens 30 ASM Clermont Auvergne 23 Pool 1 Racing Metro 92 20 Northampton 11 Pool 5 Leicester Tigers 25 Ulster 18 Pool 3 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1=. Saracens 1 1 0 30 23 1 5 2. Munster 1 1 0 27 26 0 4 3. Sale Sharks 1 0 0 26 27 1 1 4. ASM Clermont Auvergne 1 0 0 23 30 1 1 Pool 2 1. Harlequins 1 1 0 25 9 0 4 2=. London Wasps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Leinster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Castres Olympique 1 0 0 9 25 0 0 Pool 3 1=. Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 25 18 0 4 2. Ulster 1 0 0 18 25 1 1 3=. Toulon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Scarlets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 4 1=. Glasgow Warriors 1 1 0 37 10 1 5 2=. Toulouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Montpellier 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Bath Rugby 1 0 0 10 37 0 0 Pool 5 1=. Racing Metro 92 1 1 0 20 11 0 4 2=. Ospreys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Benetton Treviso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Northampton 1 0 0 11 20 0 0 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Toulouse v Montpellier (1200) Toulouse Ospreys v Benetton Treviso (1200) Swansea Toulon v Scarlets (1415) Toulon Leinster v London Wasps (1615) Dublin
SYDNEY, March 22 Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley will return to Super Rugby action for the New South Wales Waratahs this weekend after missing the start of the season because of concussion.
LONDON, March 21 England coach Eddie Jones has a novel solution to the question of who should captain the British and Irish Lions on the tour of world champions New Zealand this year -- make it a four-man job.