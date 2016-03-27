March 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Sale Sharks 27 Leicester Tigers 20
Newcastle Falcons 20 Wasps 34
Northampton 29 Harlequins 23
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 18 13 1 4 462 321 8 62
2. Exeter Chiefs 18 12 0 6 440 306 11 59
3. Wasps 18 12 0 6 475 320 10 58
4. Northampton 18 10 0 8 382 300 11 51
5. Leicester Tigers 18 11 0 7 386 366 6 50
6. Harlequins 18 8 1 9 433 449 11 45
7. Sale Sharks 17 8 2 7 339 368 6 42
8. Gloucester Rugby 18 8 1 9 351 340 6 40
9. Bath Rugby 17 7 0 10 324 333 9 37
10. Worcester Warriors 18 7 0 11 337 419 6 34
11. Newcastle Falcons 18 4 1 13 290 460 4 22
12. London Irish 18 4 0 14 270 507 2 18
FRIDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bath Rugby v Saracens (1845) Bath