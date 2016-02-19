Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Benetton Treviso 19 Newport Gwent Dragons 17
Ospreys 27 Edinburgh Rugby 13
Glasgow Warriors 27 Munster 24
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Ulster 14 9 0 5 265 177 9 45
2. Connacht 14 9 0 5 311 260 9 45
3. Leinster 13 10 0 3 284 147 4 44
4. Scarlets 14 10 0 4 303 258 4 44
5. Edinburgh Rugby 15 8 0 7 254 222 6 38
6. Ospreys 15 8 1 6 297 278 4 38
7. Munster 14 8 0 6 257 277 6 38
8. Glasgow Warriors 13 6 1 6 269 258 9 35
9. Cardiff Blues 13 5 0 8 289 284 8 28
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 15 4 0 11 248 297 7 23
11. Zebre 13 4 0 9 176 350 2 18
12. Benetton Treviso 15 2 0 13 217 362 7 15
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cardiff Blues v Leinster (1500) Cardiff
Zebre v Connacht (1630) Parma