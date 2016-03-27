March 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Newport Gwent Dragons 15 Edinburgh Rugby 16
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Connacht 18 13 0 5 427 345 11 63
2. Leinster 18 13 0 5 356 205 7 59
3. Scarlets 18 13 0 5 396 333 5 57
4. Munster 18 11 0 7 374 332 8 52
5. Ulster 18 10 0 8 347 248 11 51
6. Glasgow Warriors 17 10 1 6 353 316 9 51
7. Edinburgh Rugby 18 10 0 8 317 288 7 47
8. Cardiff Blues 18 8 0 10 438 374 12 44
9. Ospreys 18 8 1 9 351 352 5 39
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 18 4 0 14 283 357 9 25
11. Zebre 17 4 0 13 220 507 3 19
12. Benetton Treviso 18 2 0 16 253 458 8 16
FRIDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newport Gwent Dragons v Ospreys (1805) Newport
Ulster v Connacht (1835) Belfast
Edinburgh Rugby v Zebre (1835) Edinburgh