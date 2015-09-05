Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Glasgow Warriors 10 Scarlets 16
Munster 18 Benetton Treviso 13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Ulster 1 1 0 0 28 6 1 5
2. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 0 16 9 4
3. Connacht 1 1 0 0 29 23 4
4. Scarlets 1 1 0 0 16 10 4
5. Munster 1 1 0 0 18 13 4
6. Benetton Treviso 1 0 0 1 13 18 1 1
7. Newport Gwent Dragons 1 0 0 1 23 29 1 1
8. Glasgow Warriors 1 0 0 1 10 16 1 1
9. Leinster 1 0 0 1 9 16 1 1
10. Zebre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10=. Cardiff Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
12. Ospreys 1 0 0 1 6 28 0
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cardiff Blues v Zebre (1330) Cardiff