April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Edinburgh Rugby 37 Zebre 0
Ulster 26 Leinster 10
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Ulster 20 14 1 5 491 317 9 67
2. Glasgow Warriors 19 14 1 4 467 316 7 65
3. Munster 19 13 1 5 478 298 9 63
4. Ospreys 19 13 1 5 470 305 7 61
5. Leinster 20 9 3 8 437 352 11 53
6. Edinburgh Rugby 20 10 1 9 371 364 6 48
7. Connacht 19 9 1 9 374 354 6 44
8. Scarlets 19 8 3 8 390 359 6 44
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 19 7 0 12 337 400 9 37
10. Cardiff Blues 19 6 1 12 372 493 4 30
11. Benetton Treviso 19 3 1 15 274 584 4 18
12. Zebre 20 3 0 17 251 570 3 15
SATURDAY, APRIL 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
Connacht v Glasgow Warriors (1205) Galway
Cardiff Blues v Ospreys (1330) Cardiff
Munster v Benetton Treviso (1405) Cork
Newport Gwent Dragons v Scarlets (1545) Newport