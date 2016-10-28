UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Ulster 14 Munster 15 Cardiff Blues 15 Scarlets 26 Edinburgh Rugby 14 Zebre 19 Glasgow Warriors 31 Benetton Rugby Treviso 14 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Glasgow Warriors 7 5 0 2 200 134 6 26 2. Munster 7 5 0 2 172 111 3 23 3. Ulster 7 5 0 2 140 96 3 23 4. Leinster 6 5 0 1 150 107 2 22 5. Ospreys 6 4 0 2 227 90 5 21 6. Scarlets 7 4 0 3 126 118 2 18 7. Cardiff Blues 7 4 0 3 156 167 2 18 8. Edinburgh Rugby 7 2 0 5 144 161 2 10 9. Connacht 5 2 0 3 82 130 2 10 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 1 0 5 90 139 3 7 11. Zebre 6 1 0 5 84 189 3 7 12. Benetton Treviso 7 1 0 6 86 215 0 4 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Newport Gwent Dragons (1400) Swansea Leinster v Connacht (1615) Dublin
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.