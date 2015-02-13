Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 20
Brumbies (Australia) 47 Reds (Australia) 3
Lions (South Africa) 8 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 22
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 47 3 1 5
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 22 8 4
3. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 20 10 4
5. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0
6. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0
7. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0
8. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0
9. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0
10. Blues (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0
11. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0
12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0
13. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 20 0
14. Lions (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 22 0
15. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 3 47 0
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 47 3 1 5
2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 20 10 4
3. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 3 47 0
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 22 8 4
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Blues (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 20 0
South African Conference
1. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0
3. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Cheetahs (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Lions (South Africa) 1 0 1 8 22 0
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Blues (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0635) Albany
Sharks (South Africa) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1505) Durban
Bulls (South Africa) v Stormers (South Africa) (1710) Pretoria