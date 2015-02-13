Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 20 Brumbies (Australia) 47 Reds (Australia) 3 Lions (South Africa) 8 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 22 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 47 3 1 5 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 22 8 4 3. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 20 10 4 5. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 7. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 8. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 9. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 10. Blues (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 11. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 13. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 20 0 14. Lions (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 22 0 15. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 3 47 0 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 47 3 1 5 2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 20 10 4 3. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 3 47 0 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 22 8 4 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Blues (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 20 0 South African Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Cheetahs (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Lions (South Africa) 1 0 1 8 22 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0635) Albany Sharks (South Africa) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1505) Durban Bulls (South Africa) v Stormers (South Africa) (1710) Pretoria