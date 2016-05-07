May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Sunwolves (Japan) 22 Western Force (Australia) 40 Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 Highlanders (New Zealand) 26 Waratahs (Australia) 21 Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 Sharks (South Africa) 32 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 15 Southern Kings (South Africa) 18 Blues (New Zealand) 34 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 8 0 298 168 5 37 2. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 261 179 4 32 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 6. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 7. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 8. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 9. Brumbies (Australia) 10 6 0 247 225 1 25 10. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 11. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 3 25 12. Rebels (Australia) 9 5 0 213 228 3 23 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 15. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 16. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 17. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 8 0 298 168 5 37 2. Brumbies (Australia) 10 6 0 247 225 1 25 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 261 179 4 32 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 6. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 7. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 2 24 8. Rebels (Australia) 9 5 0 213 228 3 23 9. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 10. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 10 6 0 247 225 1 25 2. Waratahs (Australia) 9 5 0 225 181 5 25 3. Rebels (Australia) 9 5 0 213 228 3 23 4. Reds (Australia) 10 2 1 184 280 2 12 5. Western Force (Australia) 10 2 0 183 321 2 10 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 8 0 298 168 5 37 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 342 238 5 37 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 261 179 4 32 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 6 0 302 226 7 31 5. Blues (New Zealand) 9 5 1 230 218 2 24 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 2. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 3. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 4. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 2. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 1 250 190 2 28 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 2 0 262 276 4 12 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 9 1 0 202 362 3 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 2. Sharks (South Africa) 10 5 1 206 171 4 26 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 1 0 170 418 0 4 FRIDAY, MAY 13 FIXTURES (GMT) Highlanders (New Zealand) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0735) Dunedin Rebels (Australia) v Brumbies (Australia) (0940) Melbourne