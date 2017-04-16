April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Bristol Rugby 21 Wasps 36
Northampton 25 Saracens 27
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Wasps 20 16 1 3 645 455 13 79
2. Exeter Chiefs 20 13 3 4 597 420 16 74
3. Saracens 20 15 1 4 537 301 10 72
4. Leicester Tigers 20 12 0 8 498 404 9 57
5. Bath Rugby 20 11 0 9 418 393 9 53
6. Northampton 20 9 0 11 442 434 12 48
7. Harlequins 20 10 0 10 480 491 7 47
8. Gloucester Rugby 20 7 2 11 493 459 14 46
9. Newcastle Falcons 20 8 0 12 375 540 8 40
10. Sale Sharks 20 6 1 13 426 530 10 36
11. Worcester Warriors 20 5 2 13 429 618 7 31
12. Bristol Rugby 20 3 0 17 346 641 7 19
FRIDAY, APRIL 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Harlequins v Wasps (1845) London
Newcastle Falcons v Worcester Warriors (1900) Newcastle