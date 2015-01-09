Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Gloucester Rugby 24 Saracens 23
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 12 10 0 2 381 219 8 48
2. Bath Rugby 12 9 0 3 353 207 6 42
3. Saracens 13 8 1 4 400 260 5 39
4. London Wasps 12 7 0 5 370 252 7 35
5. Leicester Tigers 12 7 1 4 250 256 5 35
6. Exeter Chiefs 12 7 0 5 333 239 6 34
7. Sale Sharks 12 6 0 6 281 285 6 30
8. Harlequins 12 6 0 6 231 241 5 29
9. Gloucester Rugby 13 6 0 7 297 327 5 29
10. Newcastle Falcons 12 3 0 9 223 283 4 16
11. London Irish 12 3 0 9 211 325 4 16
12. London Welsh 12 0 0 12 102 538 1 1
SATURDAY, JANUARY 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Northampton (1400) Salford
Bath Rugby v London Wasps (1500) Bath
Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (1515) London