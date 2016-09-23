UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Benetton Rugby Treviso 27 Newport Gwent Dragons 11 Glasgow Warriors 17 Ulster 22 Leinster 31 Ospreys 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ulster 4 4 0 0 92 44 1 17 2. Ospreys 4 3 0 1 174 57 3 15 3. Leinster 4 3 0 1 109 80 2 14 4. Cardiff Blues 3 3 0 0 81 58 1 13 5. Glasgow Warriors 4 2 0 2 110 75 4 12 6. Munster 3 2 0 1 66 53 1 9 7. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 1 0 3 46 82 1 5 8. Edinburgh Rugby 3 1 0 2 56 76 0 4 9. Benetton Treviso 4 1 0 3 56 117 0 4 10. Zebre 2 0 0 2 11 70 1 1 11. Scarlets 3 0 0 3 30 62 0 0 12. Connacht 2 0 0 2 16 73 0 0 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Munster v Edinburgh Rugby (1400) Limerick Zebre v Cardiff Blues (1505) Parma Scarlets v Connacht (1835) Llanelli
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.