Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Leicester Tigers 18 Gloucester Rugby 15
Northampton 15 London Irish 9
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 14 11 0 3 403 248 8 52
2. Bath Rugby 13 10 0 3 392 233 7 47
3. Saracens 13 8 1 4 400 260 5 39
4. Leicester Tigers 14 8 1 5 280 303 5 39
5. London Wasps 13 7 0 6 396 291 8 36
6. Exeter Chiefs 13 7 0 6 359 267 7 35
7. Harlequins 13 7 0 6 263 253 6 34
8. Sale Sharks 13 7 0 6 301 292 6 34
9. Gloucester Rugby 14 6 0 8 312 345 6 30
10. London Irish 14 4 0 10 248 366 6 22
11. Newcastle Falcons 13 4 0 9 261 290 5 21
12. London Welsh 13 0 0 13 109 576 1 1
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons (1630) Exeter