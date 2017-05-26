May 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Blues (New Zealand) 16 Chiefs (New Zealand) 16
Reds (Australia) 26 Western Force (Australia) 40
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 12 0 456 231 6 54
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 12 9 1 342 237 7 45
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 9 0 483 201 7 43
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 9 0 382 238 5 41
5. Blues (New Zealand) 13 6 1 370 314 7 33
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 4 0 219 217 7 23
2. Waratahs (Australia) 11 4 0 299 352 3 19
3. Western Force (Australia) 12 4 0 230 337 1 17
4. Reds (Australia) 12 3 0 259 390 4 16
5. Rebels (Australia) 11 1 1 163 433 2 8
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 12 11 0 415 241 7 51
2. Sharks (South Africa) 12 8 1 343 256 4 38
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 5 0 287 260 4 24
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 11 4 0 299 335 3 19
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 347 332 2 30
2. Bulls (South Africa) 11 3 0 226 336 3 15
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 2 0 293 484 3 11
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 0 238 457 3 7
SATURDAY, MAY 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sunwolves (Japan) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (0515) Tokyo
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Waratahs (Australia) (0735) Dunedin
Rebels (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0945) Melbourne
Bulls (South Africa) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (1305) Pretoria
Sharks (South Africa) v Stormers (South Africa) (1515) Durban
Jaguares (Argentina) v Brumbies (Australia) (2140) Buenos Aires