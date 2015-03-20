March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 20
Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 16 Lions (South Africa) 20
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 5 0 131 70 2 22
2. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 140 52 4 20
3. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 126 93 0 16
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 127 90 2 18
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 3 0 99 95 3 15
6. Sharks (South Africa) 5 2 0 133 129 3 11
7. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 5 2 0 100 105 3 11
8. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10
9. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 93 84 2 10
10. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 2 0 86 86 1 9
11. Cheetahs (South Africa) 4 2 0 90 119 1 9
12. Lions (South Africa) 6 2 0 78 133 1 9
13. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6
14. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 39 125 1 5
15. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 140 52 4 20
2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 5 2 0 100 105 3 11
3. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 93 84 2 10
4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6
5. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 39 125 1 5
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 5 0 131 70 2 22
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 127 90 2 18
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 3 0 99 95 3 15
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 2 0 86 86 1 9
5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4
South African Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 126 93 0 16
2. Sharks (South Africa) 5 2 0 133 129 3 11
3. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10
4. Cheetahs (South Africa) 4 2 0 90 119 1 9
5. Lions (South Africa) 6 2 0 78 133 1 9
SATURDAY, MARCH 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Crusaders (New Zealand) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (0635) Christchurch
Bulls (South Africa) v Western Force (Australia) (1505) Pretoria
Sharks (South Africa) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (1710) Durban