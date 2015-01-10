Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Sale Sharks 20 Northampton 7 Bath Rugby 39 London Wasps 26 Harlequins 32 Leicester Tigers 12 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 13 10 0 3 388 239 8 48 2. Bath Rugby 13 10 0 3 392 233 7 47 3. Saracens 13 8 1 4 400 260 5 39 4. London Wasps 13 7 0 6 396 291 8 36 5. Leicester Tigers 13 7 1 5 262 288 5 35 6. Exeter Chiefs 12 7 0 5 333 239 6 34 7. Harlequins 13 7 0 6 263 253 6 34 8. Sale Sharks 13 7 0 6 301 292 6 34 9. Gloucester Rugby 13 6 0 7 297 327 5 29 10. Newcastle Falcons 12 3 0 9 223 283 4 16 11. London Irish 12 3 0 9 211 325 4 16 12. London Welsh 12 0 0 12 102 538 1 1 SUNDAY, JANUARY 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v London Welsh (1400) Newcastle London Irish v Exeter Chiefs (1500) Reading
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.