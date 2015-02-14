Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 18 Chiefs (New Zealand) 23 Sharks (South Africa) 29 Cheetahs (South Africa) 35 Bulls (South Africa) 17 Stormers (South Africa) 29 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 47 3 1 5 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 1 0 35 29 1 5 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 22 8 4 4. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 29 17 4 5. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 20 10 4 6. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 23 18 4 7. Blues (New Zealand) 1 0 0 18 23 1 1 8. Sharks (South Africa) 1 0 0 29 35 1 1 9. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 9=. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 9=. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 12. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 20 0 13. Bulls (South Africa) 1 0 0 17 29 0 14. Lions (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 22 0 15. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 3 47 0 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 47 3 1 5 2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 1 1 0 20 10 4 3. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Reds (Australia) 1 0 0 3 47 0 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 22 8 4 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 23 18 4 3. Blues (New Zealand) 1 0 0 18 23 1 1 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 20 0 South African Conference 1. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 1 0 35 29 1 5 2. Stormers (South Africa) 1 1 0 29 17 4 3. Sharks (South Africa) 1 0 0 29 35 1 1 4. Bulls (South Africa) 1 0 0 17 29 0 5. Lions (South Africa) 1 0 0 8 22 0 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Waratahs (Australia) v Western Force (Australia) (0505) Sydney