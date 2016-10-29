UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Ospreys 35 Newport Gwent Dragons 17 Leinster 24 Connacht 13 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 7 6 0 1 174 120 2 26 2. Ospreys 7 5 0 2 262 107 6 26 3. Glasgow Warriors 7 5 0 2 200 134 6 26 4. Munster 7 5 0 2 172 111 3 23 5. Ulster 7 5 0 2 140 96 3 23 6. Scarlets 7 4 0 3 126 118 2 18 7. Cardiff Blues 7 4 0 3 156 167 2 18 8. Edinburgh Rugby 7 2 0 5 144 161 2 10 9. Connacht 6 2 0 4 95 154 2 10 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 7 1 0 6 107 174 3 7 11. Zebre 6 1 0 5 84 189 3 7 12. Benetton Treviso 7 1 0 6 86 215 0 4 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Newport Gwent Dragons v Connacht (1915) Newport Benetton Treviso v Cardiff Blues (1915) Treviso Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster (1935) Edinburgh Munster v Ospreys (1935) Cork
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.