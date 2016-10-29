UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Harlequins 36 Worcester Warriors 14 Saracens 24 Leicester Tigers 10 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 7 6 0 1 199 69 5 29 2. Wasps 6 5 0 1 210 127 3 23 3. Bath Rugby 6 5 0 1 172 84 2 22 4. Leicester Tigers 7 4 0 3 182 163 3 19 5. Harlequins 7 4 0 3 147 154 1 17 6. Northampton 7 3 0 4 125 134 3 15 7. Exeter Chiefs 6 2 1 3 156 148 5 15 8. Newcastle Falcons 6 3 0 3 83 127 2 14 9. Sale Sharks 6 2 1 3 120 149 3 13 10. Gloucester Rugby 7 1 2 4 146 157 4 12 11. Worcester Warriors 7 1 2 4 120 208 1 9 12. Bristol Rugby 6 0 0 6 82 222 2 2 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Wasps v Newcastle Falcons (1430) Coventry Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby (1500) Exeter Bristol Rugby v Sale Sharks (1500) Bristol
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.