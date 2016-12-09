UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Grenoble 7 Ospreys 59 Pool 2 LOU 42 Newcastle Falcons 12 Pool 2 Aviron Bayonnais 15 Benetton Rugby Treviso 28 Pool 1 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Gloucester Rugby 3 3 0 119 49 3 15 2. La Rochelle 3 2 0 106 69 2 10 3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 1 0 46 93 0 4 4. Aviron Bayonnais 3 0 0 66 126 0 0 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 3 3 0 135 20 3 15 2. LOU 3 2 0 94 56 2 10 3. Newcastle Falcons 3 1 0 62 94 1 5 4. Grenoble 3 0 0 27 148 0 0 Pool 3 1. Enisei-STM 2 2 0 57 30 1 9 2. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 55 54 1 5 3. Brive 2 1 0 41 61 0 4 4. Worcester Warriors 2 0 0 36 44 2 2 Pool 4 1. Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 60 32 1 9 2. Bath Rugby 2 2 0 47 28 0 8 3. Pau 2 0 0 34 52 1 1 4. Bristol Rugby 2 0 0 26 55 0 0 Pool 5 1. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 95 52 2 10 2. Harlequins 2 1 0 78 57 3 7 3. Stade Francais 2 1 0 48 43 1 5 4. Timisoara Saracens 2 0 0 17 86 0 0 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Enisei-STM v Brive (1200) Sochi Timisoara Saracens v Harlequins (1300) Timisoara Cardiff Blues v Bath Rugby (1430) Cardiff Worcester Warriors v Newport Gwent Dragons (1500) Worcester Edinburgh Rugby v Stade Francais (1945) Edinburgh
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.