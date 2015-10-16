Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Connacht 34 Zebre 15
Glasgow Warriors 29 Newport Gwent Dragons 15
Scarlets 25 Leinster 14
Edinburgh Rugby 16 Ulster 10
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Scarlets 4 4 0 0 83 44 16
2. Connacht 4 3 0 1 131 102 4 16
3. Edinburgh Rugby 3 3 0 0 63 42 12
4. Munster 3 3 0 0 61 52 12
5. Glasgow Warriors 4 2 0 2 93 86 3 11
6. Ulster 3 2 0 1 88 35 2 10
7. Leinster 4 2 0 2 83 69 2 10
8. Cardiff Blues 3 1 0 2 107 72 3 7
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 1 0 3 64 95 1 5
10. Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 3 44 93 2 2
11. Ospreys 3 0 0 3 33 68 1 1
12. Zebre 4 0 0 4 36 128 0
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT)
Benetton Treviso v Ospreys (1230) Treviso
Munster v Cardiff Blues (1230) Cork