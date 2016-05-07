UPDATE 2-Rugby-Flamboyant Serin to start for France against England
* Nakaitaci and Vakatawa named in pacey backline (Adds details, quotes)
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Connacht 14 Glasgow Warriors 7 Edinburgh Rugby 17 Cardiff Blues 21 Leinster 50 Benetton Treviso 19 Munster 31 Scarlets 15 Ospreys 26 Ulster 46 Zebre 47 Newport Gwent Dragons 22 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 22 16 0 6 458 290 9 73 2. Connacht 22 15 0 7 507 406 13 73 3. Glasgow Warriors 22 14 1 7 557 380 14 72 4. Ulster 22 14 0 8 488 307 13 69 5. Scarlets 22 14 0 8 477 458 7 63 6. Munster 22 13 0 9 459 417 11 63 7. Cardiff Blues 22 11 0 11 542 461 12 56 8. Ospreys 22 11 1 10 490 455 9 55 9. Edinburgh Rugby 22 11 0 11 405 366 10 54 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 22 4 0 18 353 492 10 26 11. Zebre 22 5 0 17 308 718 4 24 12. Benetton Treviso 22 3 0 19 320 614 8 20
DUBLIN, Feb 2 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt named fit again flanker Sean O'Brien in a strong Irish pack to face Scotland on Saturday but said he may be without injured flyhalf Johnny Sexton for the opening two Six Nations games.
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday: