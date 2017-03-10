March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Chiefs (New Zealand) 26 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 18 Brumbies (Australia) 25 Western Force (Australia) 17 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 91 59 2 14 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 2 0 47 40 0 8 4. Blues (New Zealand) 2 1 0 82 59 1 5 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 2 0 0 42 54 1 1 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 1 0 60 61 2 6 2. Reds (Australia) 2 1 0 47 52 1 5 3. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5 4. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 55 68 0 4 5. Rebels (Australia) 2 0 0 24 127 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 91 59 2 14 2. Brumbies (Australia) 3 1 0 60 61 2 6 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 2 0 47 40 0 8 5. Blues (New Zealand) 2 1 0 82 59 1 5 6. Reds (Australia) 2 1 0 47 52 1 5 7. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5 8. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 55 68 0 4 9. Highlanders (New Zealand) 2 0 0 42 54 1 1 10. Rebels (Australia) 2 0 0 24 127 0 0 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 2 2 0 83 61 1 9 2. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 64 58 1 5 3. Sharks (South Africa) 2 1 0 53 50 1 5 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 1 0 63 62 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 2 2 0 69 49 0 8 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 2 1 0 59 56 1 5 3. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 52 71 1 1 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 40 120 0 0 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 2 2 0 83 61 1 9 2. Stormers (South Africa) 2 2 0 69 49 0 8 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 64 58 1 5 4. Sharks (South Africa) 2 1 0 53 50 1 5 4=. Cheetahs (South Africa) 2 1 0 59 56 1 5 6. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 1 0 63 62 0 4 7. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 52 71 1 1 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 40 120 0 0 SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0635) Auckland Reds (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0845) Brisbane Southern Kings (South Africa) v Stormers (South Africa) (1305) Port Elizabeth Cheetahs (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1515) Bloemfontein Sharks (South Africa) v Waratahs (Australia) (1730) Durban Jaguares (Argentina) v Lions (South Africa) (1940) Buenos Aires