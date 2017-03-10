March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Chiefs (New Zealand) 26 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 18
Brumbies (Australia) 25 Western Force (Australia) 17
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 91 59 2 14
2. Brumbies (Australia) 3 1 0 60 61 2 6
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 2 0 47 40 0 8
5. Blues (New Zealand) 2 1 0 82 59 1 5
6. Reds (Australia) 2 1 0 47 52 1 5
7. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5
8. Waratahs (Australia) 2 1 0 55 68 0 4
9. Highlanders (New Zealand) 2 0 0 42 54 1 1
10. Rebels (Australia) 2 0 0 24 127 0 0
South African Group
1. Lions (South Africa) 2 2 0 83 61 1 9
2. Stormers (South Africa) 2 2 0 69 49 0 8
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 64 58 1 5
4. Sharks (South Africa) 2 1 0 53 50 1 5
4=. Cheetahs (South Africa) 2 1 0 59 56 1 5
6. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 1 0 63 62 0 4
7. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 52 71 1 1
8. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 40 120 0 0
SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Blues (New Zealand) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0635) Auckland
Reds (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0845) Brisbane
Southern Kings (South Africa) v Stormers (South Africa) (1305) Port Elizabeth
Cheetahs (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1515) Bloemfontein
Sharks (South Africa) v Waratahs (Australia) (1730) Durban
Jaguares (Argentina) v Lions (South Africa) (1940) Buenos Aires