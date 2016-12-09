Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Northampton 10 Leinster 37 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Munster 1 1 0 38 17 1 5
2. Glasgow Warriors 2 1 0 59 51 1 5
3. Leicester Tigers 2 1 0 40 59 0 4
4. Racing 92 1 0 0 17 27 0 0
Pool 2
1. Connacht 2 2 0 75 28 1 9
2. Wasps 2 1 1 102 34 1 7
3. Toulouse 2 0 1 41 43 1 3
4. Zebre 2 0 0 21 134 0 0
Pool 3
1. Saracens 2 2 0 75 49 1 9
2. Toulon 2 1 0 38 36 0 4
3. Scarlets 2 1 0 54 55 0 4
4. Sale Sharks 2 0 0 16 43 0 0
Pool 4
1. Leinster 3 2 0 86 47 3 11
2. Castres Olympique 2 1 0 56 40 1 5
3. Montpellier 2 1 0 36 32 1 5
4. Northampton 3 1 0 33 92 0 4
Pool 5
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 2 2 0 84 41 2 10
2. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 61 62 1 5
3. Ulster 2 1 0 32 46 0 4
4. Exeter Chiefs 2 0 0 26 54 1 1
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ulster v ASM Clermont Auvergne (1300) Belfast
Zebre v Toulouse (1400) Parma
Munster v Leicester Tigers (1515) Limerick
Racing 92 v Glasgow Warriors (1515) Colombes
Saracens v Sale Sharks (1730) Hendon