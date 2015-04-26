UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Sunday RESULTS Reds (Australia) 19 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 35 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 251 150 6 38 2. Brumbies (Australia) 10 6 0 226 130 7 31 3. Stormers (South Africa) 10 7 0 227 194 2 30 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 259 181 5 37 5. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 0 259 213 5 29 6. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 211 191 4 28 7. Waratahs (Australia) 9 6 0 209 180 3 27 8. Lions (South Africa) 10 6 0 175 218 2 26 9. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 5 0 272 207 5 25 10. Sharks (South Africa) 10 4 0 201 241 5 21 11. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 9 4 0 164 182 4 20 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 3 0 204 300 4 16 13. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 130 261 3 11 14. Blues (New Zealand) 10 1 0 173 237 7 11 15. Western Force (Australia) 10 1 0 157 233 6 10 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 10 6 0 226 130 7 31 2. Waratahs (Australia) 9 6 0 209 180 3 27 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 9 4 0 164 182 4 20 4. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 130 261 3 11 5. Western Force (Australia) 10 1 0 157 233 6 10 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 251 150 6 38 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 8 0 259 181 5 37 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 211 191 4 28 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 5 0 272 207 5 25 5. Blues (New Zealand) 10 1 0 173 237 7 11 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 7 0 227 194 2 30 2. Bulls (South Africa) 10 6 0 259 213 5 29 3. Lions (South Africa) 10 6 0 175 218 2 26 4. Sharks (South Africa) 10 4 0 201 241 5 21 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 3 0 204 300 4 16 FRIDAY, MAY 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Highlanders (New Zealand) v Sharks (South Africa) (0735) Dunedin Brumbies (Australia) v Waratahs (Australia) (0940) Canberra
SYDNEY, March 28 The Western Force have issued a strongly worded statement rejecting a media report that they are about to be axed from Super Rugby as the governing body looks to shake up the competition from as early as next year.