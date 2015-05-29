May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 35 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 18 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Bulls (South Africa) 16 Sharks (South Africa) 25 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 12 0 381 255 9 57 2. Brumbies (Australia) 14 8 0 312 204 10 42 3. Stormers (South Africa) 13 9 0 300 258 2 38 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 9 0 326 239 8 44 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 350 261 7 43 6. Waratahs (Australia) 13 9 0 298 248 5 41 7. Lions (South Africa) 14 8 0 296 323 4 36 8. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 7 0 410 303 8 36 9. Bulls (South Africa) 14 7 0 348 325 8 36 10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 287 321 7 31 11. Sharks (South Africa) 15 6 0 304 389 5 29 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 4 0 270 402 4 20 13. Blues (New Zealand) 14 3 0 264 350 8 20 14. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 207 369 5 17 15. Western Force (Australia) 13 2 0 202 308 7 15 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 14 8 0 312 204 10 42 2. Waratahs (Australia) 13 9 0 298 248 5 41 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 287 321 7 31 4. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 207 369 5 17 5. Western Force (Australia) 13 2 0 202 308 7 15 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 12 0 381 255 9 57 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 9 0 326 239 8 44 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 350 261 7 43 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 7 0 410 303 8 36 5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 3 0 264 350 8 20 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 13 9 0 300 258 2 38 2. Lions (South Africa) 14 8 0 296 323 4 36 3. Bulls (South Africa) 14 7 0 348 325 8 36 4. Sharks (South Africa) 15 6 0 304 389 5 29 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 4 0 270 402 4 20 SATURDAY, MAY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Highlanders (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0735) Invercargill Western Force (Australia) v Reds (Australia) (0940) Perth Stormers (South Africa) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1505) Cape Town Lions (South Africa) v Waratahs (Australia) (1710) Johannesburg