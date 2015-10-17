Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Benetton Treviso 22 Ospreys 25
Munster 35 Cardiff Blues 27
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Munster 4 4 0 0 96 79 1 17
2. Scarlets 4 4 0 0 83 44 16
3. Edinburgh Rugby 4 4 0 0 79 52 16
4. Connacht 4 3 0 1 131 102 4 16
5. Ulster 4 2 0 2 98 51 3 11
6. Glasgow Warriors 4 2 0 2 93 86 3 11
7. Leinster 4 2 0 2 83 69 2 10
8. Cardiff Blues 4 1 0 3 134 107 3 7
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 1 0 3 64 95 1 5
10. Ospreys 4 1 0 3 58 90 1 5
11. Benetton Treviso 4 0 0 4 66 118 3 3
12. Zebre 4 0 0 4 36 128 0
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
Scarlets v Munster (1805) Llanelli
Newport Gwent Dragons v Benetton Treviso (1815) Newport
Ulster v Cardiff Blues (1835) Belfast
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors (1845) Dublin