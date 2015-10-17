Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Bath Rugby 19 Exeter Chiefs 17
Saracens 41 Sale Sharks 3
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 1 1 0 0 41 3 1 5
2. Gloucester Rugby 1 1 0 0 39 27 0 4
3. Harlequins 1 1 0 0 26 21 0 4
4. Bath Rugby 1 1 0 0 19 17 0 4
5. Worcester Warriors 1 1 0 0 13 12 0 4
6. Northampton 1 0 0 1 12 13 1 1
7. Exeter Chiefs 1 0 0 1 17 19 1 1
8. Wasps 1 0 0 1 21 26 1 1
9. London Irish 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9=. Leicester Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11. Newcastle Falcons 1 0 0 1 27 39 0 0
12. Sale Sharks 1 0 0 1 3 41 0 0
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT)
London Irish v Leicester Tigers (1415) Reading