UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Ulster 39 ASM Clermont Auvergne 32 Pool 5 Zebre 6 Toulouse 36 Pool 2 Munster 38 Leicester Tigers 0 Pool 1 Racing 92 14 Glasgow Warriors 23 Pool 1 Saracens 50 Sale Sharks 3 Pool 3 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Munster 2 2 0 76 17 2 10 2. Glasgow Warriors 3 2 0 82 65 1 9 3. Leicester Tigers 3 1 0 40 97 0 4 4. Racing 92 2 0 0 31 50 0 0 Pool 2 1. Connacht 2 2 0 75 28 1 9 2. Toulouse 3 1 1 77 49 2 8 3. Wasps 2 1 1 102 34 1 7 4. Zebre 3 0 0 27 170 0 0 Pool 3 1. Saracens 3 3 0 125 52 2 14 2. Toulon 2 1 0 38 36 0 4 3. Scarlets 2 1 0 54 55 0 4 4. Sale Sharks 3 0 0 19 93 0 0 Pool 4 1. Leinster 3 2 0 86 47 3 11 2. Castres Olympique 2 1 0 56 40 1 5 3. Montpellier 2 1 0 36 32 1 5 4. Northampton 3 1 0 33 92 0 4 Pool 5 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 3 2 0 116 80 4 12 2. Ulster 3 2 0 71 78 1 9 3. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 61 62 1 5 4. Exeter Chiefs 2 0 0 26 54 1 1 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Wasps v Connacht (1300) Coventry Montpellier v Castres Olympique (1300) Montpellier Toulon v Scarlets (1515) Toulon Exeter Chiefs v Bordeaux-Begles (1730) Exeter
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.