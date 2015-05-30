May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 36 Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 Western Force (Australia) 10 Reds (Australia) 32 Stormers (South Africa) 42 Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 Lions (South Africa) 27 Waratahs (Australia) 22 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 12 0 381 255 9 57 2. Stormers (South Africa) 14 10 0 342 270 3 43 3. Waratahs (Australia) 14 9 0 320 275 6 42 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 386 270 8 48 5. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 9 0 335 275 8 44 6. Brumbies (Australia) 14 8 0 312 204 10 42 7. Lions (South Africa) 15 9 0 323 345 4 40 8. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 7 0 410 303 8 36 9. Bulls (South Africa) 14 7 0 348 325 8 36 10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 287 321 7 31 11. Sharks (South Africa) 15 6 0 304 389 5 29 12. Reds (Australia) 14 4 0 239 379 6 22 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 282 444 4 20 14. Blues (New Zealand) 14 3 0 264 350 8 20 15. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 212 340 7 15 Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 14 9 0 320 275 6 42 2. Brumbies (Australia) 14 8 0 312 204 10 42 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 287 321 7 31 4. Reds (Australia) 14 4 0 239 379 6 22 5. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 212 340 7 15 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 12 0 381 255 9 57 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 386 270 8 48 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 9 0 335 275 8 44 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 7 0 410 303 8 36 5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 3 0 264 350 8 20 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 14 10 0 342 270 3 43 2. Lions (South Africa) 15 9 0 323 345 4 40 3. Bulls (South Africa) 14 7 0 348 325 8 36 4. Sharks (South Africa) 15 6 0 304 389 5 29 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 282 444 4 20 FRIDAY, JUNE 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0735) Napier Western Force (Australia) v Brumbies (Australia) (1100) Perth