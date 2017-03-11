March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 12 Highlanders (New Zealand) 16 Reds (Australia) 20 Crusaders (New Zealand) 22 Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 Stormers (South Africa) 41 Cheetahs (South Africa) 38 Sunwolves (Japan) 31 Sharks (South Africa) 37 Waratahs (Australia) 14 Jaguares (Argentina) 36 Lions (South Africa) 24 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 91 59 2 14 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 3 0 69 60 0 12 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10 4. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 94 75 2 6 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 58 66 1 5 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 1 0 60 61 2 6 2. Reds (Australia) 3 1 0 67 74 2 6 3. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5 4. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 69 105 0 4 5. Rebels (Australia) 2 0 0 24 127 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 91 59 2 14 2. Brumbies (Australia) 3 1 0 60 61 2 6 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 3 0 69 60 0 12 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10 5. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 94 75 2 6 6. Reds (Australia) 3 1 0 67 74 2 6 7. Western Force (Australia) 3 1 0 56 63 1 5 8. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 58 66 1 5 9. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 69 105 0 4 10. Rebels (Australia) 2 0 0 24 127 0 0 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 3 2 0 90 64 1 9 2. Jaguares (Argentina) 3 2 0 100 82 1 9 3. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 107 97 1 9 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 3 1 0 73 103 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 3 0 110 59 1 13 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 97 87 1 9 3. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 52 71 1 1 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 3 0 0 71 158 1 1 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 3 0 110 59 1 13 2. Sharks (South Africa) 3 2 0 90 64 1 9 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 3 2 0 100 82 1 9 4. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 107 97 1 9 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 97 87 1 9 6. Southern Kings (South Africa) 3 1 0 73 103 0 4 7. Bulls (South Africa) 2 0 0 52 71 1 1 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 3 0 0 71 158 1 1 FRIDAY, MARCH 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0635) Christchurch Rebels (Australia) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0845) Melbourne Bulls (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1700) Pretoria