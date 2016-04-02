April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Scarlets 22 Cardiff Blues 28
Benetton Treviso 16 Glasgow Warriors 38
Leinster 16 Munster 13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Leinster 19 14 0 5 372 218 7 63
2. Connacht 19 13 0 6 437 363 11 63
3. Scarlets 19 13 0 6 418 361 6 58
4. Glasgow Warriors 18 11 1 6 391 332 10 56
5. Ulster 19 11 0 8 365 258 11 55
6. Munster 19 11 0 8 387 348 9 53
7. Edinburgh Rugby 19 11 0 8 346 288 8 52
8. Cardiff Blues 19 9 0 10 466 396 12 48
9. Ospreys 19 9 1 9 377 372 6 44
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 19 4 0 15 303 383 10 26
11. Zebre 18 4 0 14 220 536 3 19
12. Benetton Treviso 19 2 0 17 269 496 8 16
FRIDAY, APRIL 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zebre v Glasgow Warriors (1730) Parma