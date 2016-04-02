April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Exeter Chiefs 50 Worcester Warriors 12
Harlequins 46 Newcastle Falcons 25
London Irish 15 Sale Sharks 30
Leicester Tigers 35 Gloucester Rugby 30
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 19 14 1 4 492 331 9 67
2. Exeter Chiefs 19 13 0 6 490 318 12 64
3. Wasps 18 12 0 6 475 320 10 58
4. Leicester Tigers 19 12 0 7 421 396 7 55
5. Northampton 18 10 0 8 382 300 11 51
6. Harlequins 19 9 1 9 479 474 12 50
7. Sale Sharks 18 9 2 7 369 383 6 46
8. Gloucester Rugby 19 8 1 10 381 375 7 41
9. Bath Rugby 18 7 0 11 334 363 9 37
10. Worcester Warriors 19 7 0 12 349 469 6 34
11. Newcastle Falcons 19 4 1 14 315 506 4 22
12. London Irish 19 4 0 15 285 537 2 18
SUNDAY, APRIL 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wasps v Northampton (1400) Coventry