Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Benetton Treviso 20 Ulster 24 Ospreys 22 Newport Gwent Dragons 11 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ospreys 13 10 0 3 317 206 4 44 2. Glasgow Warriors 13 10 0 3 288 212 3 43 3. Munster 13 9 0 4 310 198 6 42 4. Leinster 13 8 1 4 306 211 7 41 5. Ulster 13 8 1 4 292 204 5 39 6. Connacht 13 7 1 5 220 205 3 33 7. Edinburgh Rugby 13 6 1 6 220 250 2 28 8. Scarlets 13 5 2 6 247 230 4 28 9. Cardiff Blues 13 4 1 8 259 316 4 22 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 13 3 0 10 196 272 5 17 11. Benetton Treviso 13 2 1 10 188 370 3 13 12. Zebre 13 2 0 11 157 326 2 10 FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v Ospreys (1935) Edinburgh Ulster v Benetton Treviso (1935) Belfast
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.