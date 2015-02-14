Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Munster 33 Cardiff Blues 16
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Munster 14 10 0 4 343 214 6 46
2. Ospreys 14 10 0 4 333 230 4 44
3. Ulster 14 9 1 4 335 207 6 44
4. Glasgow Warriors 13 10 0 3 288 212 3 43
5. Leinster 13 8 1 4 306 211 7 41
6. Connacht 13 7 1 5 220 205 3 33
7. Edinburgh Rugby 14 7 1 6 244 266 2 32
8. Scarlets 13 5 2 6 247 230 4 28
9. Cardiff Blues 14 4 1 9 275 349 4 22
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 13 3 0 10 196 272 5 17
11. Benetton Treviso 14 2 1 11 191 413 3 13
12. Zebre 13 2 0 11 157 326 2 10
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Scarlets v Connacht (1245) Llanelli
Zebre v Glasgow Warriors (1300) Parma
Leinster v Newport Gwent Dragons (1500) Dublin