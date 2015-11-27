Nov 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Northampton 15 Gloucester Rugby 3
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 4 4 0 0 94 38 1 17
2. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 1 115 39 3 15
3. Harlequins 4 3 0 1 99 85 1 13
4. Leicester Tigers 4 3 0 1 80 70 0 12
5. Northampton 5 2 0 3 88 64 4 12
6. Bath Rugby 4 2 0 2 101 85 2 10
7. Worcester Warriors 4 2 0 2 76 83 2 10
8. Sale Sharks 4 2 0 2 64 83 2 10
9. Wasps 4 2 0 2 76 62 1 9
10. Gloucester Rugby 5 2 0 3 84 104 1 9
11. London Irish 4 0 0 4 55 135 0 0
12. Newcastle Falcons 4 0 0 4 66 150 0 0
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons (1430) Salford
Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (1500) Exeter
Saracens v Worcester Warriors (1515) London
London Irish v Wasps (1730) London