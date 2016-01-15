REFILE-Rugby-Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
April 11 Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Pau 3 Sale Sharks 27 Pool 2 Edinburgh Rugby 23 SU Agen 0 Pool 5 Newport Gwent Dragons 31 Castres Olympique 18 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Connacht 4 3 0 82 70 1 13 2. Brive 4 2 0 70 43 3 11 3. Newcastle Falcons 4 2 0 103 50 3 11 4. Enisei-STM 4 1 0 34 126 0 4 Pool 2 1. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 4 0 146 79 4 20 2. Sale Sharks 5 4 0 116 73 2 18 3. Castres Olympique 5 2 0 100 129 3 11 4. Pau 5 0 0 61 142 0 0 Pool 3 1. Harlequins 4 4 0 182 55 4 20 2. Cardiff Blues 4 2 0 129 91 3 11 3. Montpellier 4 2 0 132 100 2 10 4. Calvisano 4 0 0 26 223 0 0 Pool 4 1. Gloucester Rugby 4 4 0 117 65 1 17 2. Zebre 4 2 0 81 63 0 8 3. La Rochelle 4 1 0 55 96 1 5 4. Worcester Warriors 4 1 0 62 91 0 4 Pool 5 1. Edinburgh Rugby 5 4 0 102 69 1 17 2. Grenoble 4 3 0 125 113 2 14 3. London Irish 4 2 0 121 61 4 12 4. SU Agen 5 0 0 81 186 2 2 SATURDAY, JANUARY 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Enisei-STM v Newcastle Falcons (1100) Sochi Calvisano v Montpellier (1330) Calvisano Gloucester Rugby v La Rochelle (1500) Gloucester Worcester Warriors v Zebre (1500) Worcester London Irish v Grenoble (1500) Reading Brive v Connacht (1945) Brive-la-Gaillarde
April 11 Leicester Tigers and Argentina prop Marcos Ayerza has retired from professional rugby after being advised to end his playing career due to a back injury, the English Premiership club said on Tuesday.