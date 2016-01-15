REFILE-Rugby-Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
April 11 Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Ospreys 21 ASM Clermont Auvergne 13 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Saracens 4 4 0 159 39 3 19 2. Ulster 4 3 0 96 73 1 13 3. Toulouse 4 1 0 54 113 1 5 4. Oyonnax 4 0 0 64 148 2 2 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 5 3 0 121 109 4 16 2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 5 3 0 131 101 2 14 3. Exeter Chiefs 4 2 0 88 100 2 10 4. Bordeaux-Begles 4 1 0 78 108 2 6 Pool 3 1. Racing 92 4 3 1 105 34 3 17 2. Northampton 4 2 1 53 68 0 10 3. Glasgow Warriors 4 2 0 77 72 1 9 4. Scarlets 4 0 0 35 96 2 2 Pool 4 1. Leicester Tigers 4 4 0 117 48 2 18 2. Stade Francais 4 3 0 137 71 2 14 3. Munster 4 1 0 64 82 1 5 4. Benetton Treviso 4 0 0 41 158 0 0 Pool 5 1. Wasps 4 3 0 124 47 2 14 2. Toulon 4 3 0 62 66 0 12 3. Bath Rugby 4 2 0 63 87 1 9 4. Leinster 4 0 0 47 96 2 2 SATURDAY, JANUARY 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Bordeaux-Begles v Exeter Chiefs (1300) Bordeaux Munster v Stade Francais (1300) Limerick Oyonnax v Toulouse (1515) Oyonnax Saracens v Ulster (1515) Hendon Leinster v Bath Rugby (1730) Dublin Leicester Tigers v Benetton Treviso (1945) Leicester
April 11 Leicester Tigers and Argentina prop Marcos Ayerza has retired from professional rugby after being advised to end his playing career due to a back injury, the English Premiership club said on Tuesday.