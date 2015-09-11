HIGHLIGHTS-Super Rugby week five
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Newport Gwent Dragons 13 Zebre 0 Glasgow Warriors 33 Connacht 32 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Connacht 2 1 0 1 61 56 2 6 2. Cardiff Blues 1 1 0 0 61 13 1 5 3. Ulster 1 1 0 0 28 6 1 5 4. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 1 36 29 1 5 5. Glasgow Warriors 2 1 0 1 43 48 1 5 6. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 0 16 9 4 7. Scarlets 1 1 0 0 16 10 4 8. Munster 1 1 0 0 18 13 4 9. Benetton Treviso 1 0 0 1 13 18 1 1 10. Leinster 1 0 0 1 9 16 1 1 11. Ospreys 1 0 0 1 6 28 0 12. Zebre 2 0 0 2 13 74 0 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Scarlets v Ulster (1400) Llanelli Benetton Treviso v Edinburgh Rugby (1510) Treviso Leinster v Cardiff Blues (1615) Dublin
March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:
BUENOS AIRES, March 25 The Jaguares took full advantage of the Queensland Reds' indiscipline by scoring two first-half tries while the Australian side had two men in the sin bin on the way to a 22-8 victory at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.