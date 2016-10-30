UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Wasps 31 Newcastle Falcons 6 Bristol Rugby 13 Sale Sharks 31 Exeter Chiefs 10 Bath Rugby 13 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 7 6 0 1 199 69 5 29 2. Wasps 7 6 0 1 241 133 4 28 3. Bath Rugby 7 6 0 1 185 94 2 26 4. Leicester Tigers 7 4 0 3 182 163 3 19 5. Sale Sharks 7 3 1 3 151 162 4 18 6. Harlequins 7 4 0 3 147 154 1 17 7. Exeter Chiefs 7 2 1 4 166 161 6 16 8. Northampton 7 3 0 4 125 134 3 15 9. Newcastle Falcons 7 3 0 4 89 158 2 14 10. Gloucester Rugby 7 1 2 4 146 157 4 12 11. Worcester Warriors 7 1 2 4 120 208 1 9 12. Bristol Rugby 7 0 0 7 95 253 2 2 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Bristol Rugby (1945) Bath Worcester Warriors v Northampton (1945) Worcester Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs (2000) Newcastle
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.