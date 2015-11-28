Rugby-Guinness PRO12 Fixture
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Zebre and Connacht on Saturday SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Connacht (1330)
Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Sale Sharks 15 Newcastle Falcons 15 Exeter Chiefs 26 Harlequins 25 Saracens 48 Worcester Warriors 18 London Irish 15 Wasps 33 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 5 5 0 0 142 56 2 22 2. Exeter Chiefs 5 4 0 1 141 64 3 19 3. Harlequins 5 3 0 2 124 111 3 15 4. Wasps 5 3 0 2 109 77 2 14 5. Leicester Tigers 4 3 0 1 80 70 0 12 6. Northampton 5 2 0 3 88 64 4 12 7. Sale Sharks 5 2 1 2 79 98 2 12 8. Bath Rugby 4 2 0 2 101 85 2 10 9. Worcester Warriors 5 2 0 3 94 131 2 10 10. Gloucester Rugby 5 2 0 3 84 104 1 9 11. Newcastle Falcons 5 0 1 4 81 165 0 2 12. London Irish 5 0 0 5 70 168 0 0 SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby (1500) Leicester
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarterfinal matches FRIDAY, MARCH 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle (1900) SATURDAY, APRIL 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Brive (1145) Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues (1905) SUNDAY, APRIL 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Stade Francais (1645)