Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Leicester Tigers 18 London Wasps 16 Exeter Chiefs 27 Saracens 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Bath Rugby 9 7 0 2 275 160 5 33 2. Exeter Chiefs 9 7 0 2 283 164 4 32 3. Northampton 8 6 0 2 246 130 6 30 4. Saracens 9 5 1 3 252 200 3 25 5. Leicester Tigers 9 5 1 3 182 195 3 25 6. London Wasps 9 4 0 5 251 197 5 21 7. Sale Sharks 8 4 0 4 199 188 4 20 8. Harlequins 9 4 0 5 167 191 3 19 9. Gloucester Rugby 8 3 0 5 187 201 4 16 10. Newcastle Falcons 8 3 0 5 149 186 1 13 11. London Irish 8 2 0 6 156 225 4 12 12. London Welsh 8 0 0 8 59 369 1 1 SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT) London Irish v Gloucester Rugby (1300) Reading London Welsh v Northampton (1430) Oxford Newcastle Falcons v Sale Sharks (1515) Newcastle
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.