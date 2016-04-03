April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Waratahs (Australia) 17 Rebels (Australia) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 248 140 4 24 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22 3. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 168 115 2 18 5. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 6. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 7. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 8. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 9. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14 10. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14 11. Blues (New Zealand) 5 2 1 114 123 1 11 12. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 13. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7 14. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 15. Western Force (Australia) 6 1 0 91 188 1 5 16. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4 17. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 18. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 108 156 3 3 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 248 140 4 24 2. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 168 115 2 18 5. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 7. Blues (New Zealand) 5 2 1 114 123 1 11 7=. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 9. Western Force (Australia) 6 1 0 91 188 1 5 10. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17 2. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17 3. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11 4. Western Force (Australia) 6 1 0 91 188 1 5 5. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 248 140 4 24 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 168 115 2 18 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15 5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 2 1 114 123 1 11 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18 2. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 3. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14 4. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14 5. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 108 156 3 3 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18 2. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 108 156 3 3 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16 2. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4 FRIDAY, APRIL 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0735) Hamilton Western Force (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (1100) Perth Stormers (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1700) Cape Town