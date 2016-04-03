April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Waratahs (Australia) 17 Rebels (Australia) 21
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 248 140 4 24
2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22
3. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 168 115 2 18
5. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17
6. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17
7. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16
8. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15
9. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14
10. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14
11. Blues (New Zealand) 5 2 1 114 123 1 11
12. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11
13. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7
14. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7
15. Western Force (Australia) 6 1 0 91 188 1 5
16. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4
17. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4
18. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 108 156 3 3
Australasian Group
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 248 140 4 24
2. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 168 115 2 18
5. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17
6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15
7. Blues (New Zealand) 5 2 1 114 123 1 11
7=. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11
9. Western Force (Australia) 6 1 0 91 188 1 5
10. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 174 136 1 17
2. Rebels (Australia) 6 4 0 134 140 1 17
3. Waratahs (Australia) 5 2 0 103 106 3 11
4. Western Force (Australia) 6 1 0 91 188 1 5
5. Reds (Australia) 5 0 1 77 117 2 4
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 248 140 4 24
2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 5 0 171 113 2 22
3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 4 0 168 115 2 18
4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 3 0 132 114 3 15
5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 2 1 114 123 1 11
South African Group
1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18
2. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16
3. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14
4. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14
5. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7
6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7
7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4
8. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 108 156 3 3
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 110 56 2 18
2. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 1 123 119 0 14
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 1 0 133 172 3 7
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 108 156 3 3
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Sharks (South Africa) 5 3 1 110 71 2 16
2. Lions (South Africa) 5 3 0 153 144 2 14
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 1 0 99 119 3 7
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 228 0 4
FRIDAY, APRIL 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Chiefs (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0735) Hamilton
Western Force (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (1100) Perth
Stormers (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1700) Cape Town