Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Zebre 18 Edinburgh Rugby 10 Leinster 18 Ospreys 12 Connacht 14 Scarlets 8 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 9 7 0 2 217 133 4 32 2. Ospreys 9 7 0 2 237 138 3 31 3. Ulster 9 6 1 2 224 119 5 31 4. Leinster 9 5 1 3 226 148 6 28 5. Glasgow Warriors 8 6 0 2 202 146 3 27 6. Connacht 9 6 1 2 162 139 1 27 7. Scarlets 9 4 2 3 194 160 3 23 8. Edinburgh Rugby 9 3 1 5 130 213 1 15 9. Cardiff Blues 9 2 1 6 197 253 3 13 10. Zebre 9 2 0 7 108 227 1 9 11. Newport Gwent Dragons 8 1 0 7 113 192 3 7 12. Benetton Treviso 9 0 1 8 125 267 2 4 SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Newport Gwent Dragons (1600) Glasgow
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.