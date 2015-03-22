March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Waratahs (Australia) 28 Brumbies (Australia) 13
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 5 0 131 70 2 22
2. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 153 80 4 20
3. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 126 93 0 16
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 4 0 138 102 3 19
5. Sharks (South Africa) 6 3 0 145 140 3 15
6. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 3 0 99 95 3 15
7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 3 0 143 100 2 14
8. Waratahs (Australia) 5 3 0 121 97 2 14
9. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 0 137 125 2 14
10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 5 2 0 100 105 3 11
11. Lions (South Africa) 6 2 0 78 133 1 9
12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 2 0 104 176 1 9
13. Western Force (Australia) 6 1 0 100 146 3 7
14. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 39 125 1 5
15. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 6 4 0 153 80 4 20
2. Waratahs (Australia) 5 3 0 121 97 2 14
3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 5 2 0 100 105 3 11
4. Western Force (Australia) 6 1 0 100 146 3 7
5. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 39 125 1 5
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 5 5 0 131 70 2 22
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 4 0 138 102 3 19
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 5 3 0 99 95 3 15
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 5 3 0 143 100 2 14
5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4
South African Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 126 93 0 16
2. Sharks (South Africa) 6 3 0 145 140 3 15
3. Bulls (South Africa) 5 3 0 137 125 2 14
4. Lions (South Africa) 6 2 0 78 133 1 9
5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 5 2 0 104 176 1 9
FRIDAY, MARCH 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Melbourne Rebels (Australia) (0635) Wellington
Reds (Australia) v Lions (South Africa) (0900) Brisbane