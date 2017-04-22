April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Highlanders (New Zealand) 40 Sunwolves (Japan) 15
Crusaders (New Zealand) 57 Stormers (South Africa) 24
Western Force (Australia) 7 Chiefs (New Zealand) 16
Bulls (South Africa) 20 Cheetahs (South Africa) 14
Sharks (South Africa) 9 Rebels (Australia) 9
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 8 0 295 150 4 36
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 369 152 5 33
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 8 7 0 229 153 5 33
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 208 167 3 23
5. Blues (New Zealand) 8 3 0 224 191 5 17
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 8 3 0 182 176 5 17
2. Reds (Australia) 8 2 0 161 251 2 10
3. Western Force (Australia) 7 2 0 141 189 1 9
4. Waratahs (Australia) 8 2 0 187 263 1 9
5. Rebels (Australia) 7 1 1 103 263 1 7
Australasian Group
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 8 0 295 150 4 36
2. Brumbies (Australia) 8 3 0 182 176 5 17
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 369 152 5 33
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 8 7 0 229 153 5 33
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 208 167 3 23
6. Blues (New Zealand) 8 3 0 224 191 5 17
7. Reds (Australia) 8 2 0 161 251 2 10
8. Western Force (Australia) 7 2 0 141 189 1 9
9. Waratahs (Australia) 8 2 0 187 263 1 9
10. Rebels (Australia) 7 1 1 103 263 1 7
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 8 7 0 280 196 4 32
2. Sharks (South Africa) 8 5 1 203 167 2 24
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 4 0 210 172 4 20
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 8 2 0 210 281 2 10
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 281 212 2 26
2. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 192 280 2 10
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 162 346 1 5
South African Group
1. Lions (South Africa) 8 7 0 280 196 4 32
2. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 281 212 2 26
3. Sharks (South Africa) 8 5 1 203 167 2 24
4. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 4 0 210 172 4 20
5. Bulls (South Africa) 8 3 0 178 206 2 14
6. Southern Kings (South Africa) 8 2 0 210 281 2 10
7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 192 280 2 10
8. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 162 346 1 5
FRIDAY, APRIL 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Stormers (South Africa) (0735) Dunedin