July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 85 Rebels (Australia) 26 Waratahs (Australia) 17 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 28 Western Force (Australia) 3 Stormers (South Africa) 22 Bulls (South Africa) 50 Sunwolves (Japan) 3 Sharks (South Africa) 26 Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 3. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 4. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 7. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 363 250 7 43 8. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 9. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 10. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 11. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 12. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 3 0 334 371 6 18 15. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 16. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 17. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 18. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 2. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 363 250 7 43 6. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 7. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 8. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 9. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 10. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 2. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 3. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 4. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 5. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 363 250 7 43 5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 3. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 4. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 3 0 334 371 6 18 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 2. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 3 0 334 371 6 18 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 SATURDAY, JULY 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Jaguares (Argentina) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (2140) Buenos Aires