Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 85 Rebels (Australia) 26 Waratahs (Australia) 17 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 28 Western Force (Australia) 3 Stormers (South Africa) 22 Bulls (South Africa) 50 Sunwolves (Japan) 3 Sharks (South Africa) 26 Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 3. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 4. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 5. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 7. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 363 250 7 43 8. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 9. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 10. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 11. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 12. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 3 0 334 371 6 18 15. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 16. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 17. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 18. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 2. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 363 250 7 43 6. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 7. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 8. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 9. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 10. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 2. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 3. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 4. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 5. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 363 250 7 43 5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 3. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 4. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 3 0 334 371 6 18 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 2. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 3 0 334 371 6 18 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 SATURDAY, JULY 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Jaguares (Argentina) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (2140) Buenos Aires
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.