Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
London Irish 16 Leicester Tigers 28
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 1 1 0 0 41 3 1 5
2. Gloucester Rugby 1 1 0 0 39 27 0 4
3. Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 0 28 16 0 4
4. Harlequins 1 1 0 0 26 21 0 4
5. Bath Rugby 1 1 0 0 19 17 0 4
6. Worcester Warriors 1 1 0 0 13 12 0 4
7. Northampton 1 0 0 1 12 13 1 1
8. Exeter Chiefs 1 0 0 1 17 19 1 1
9. Wasps 1 0 0 1 21 26 1 1
10. Newcastle Falcons 1 0 0 1 27 39 0 0
11. London Irish 1 0 0 1 16 28 0 0
12. Sale Sharks 1 0 0 1 3 41 0 0
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
Gloucester Rugby v Saracens (1845) Gloucester
Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors (1900) Salford