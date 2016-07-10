Rugby-England's Marler available for France clash after leg fracture
LONDON, Jan 30 England prop Joe Marler will be available for the Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after making a speedy recovery from a fractured leg.
July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 85 Rebels (Australia) 26 Waratahs (Australia) 17 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 28 Western Force (Australia) 3 Stormers (South Africa) 22 Bulls (South Africa) 50 Sunwolves (Japan) 3 Sharks (South Africa) 26 Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 Jaguares (Argentina) 8 Highlanders (New Zealand) 34 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 397 258 8 48 6. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 7. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 8. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 9. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 10. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 11. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 12. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 14. Jaguares (Argentina) 14 3 0 342 405 6 18 15. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 16. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 17. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 18. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 2. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 397 258 8 48 6. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 7. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 8. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 9. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 10. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 14 9 0 401 316 3 39 2. Waratahs (Australia) 14 8 0 385 283 7 39 3. Rebels (Australia) 14 6 0 334 458 3 27 4. Reds (Australia) 14 3 1 262 427 2 16 5. Western Force (Australia) 14 2 0 250 417 5 13 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 0 476 316 7 51 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 11 0 477 282 6 50 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 10 0 423 304 8 48 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 397 258 8 48 5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 340 352 5 35 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 3. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 4. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 14 3 0 342 405 6 18 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 14 9 1 388 250 8 46 2. Bulls (South Africa) 14 8 1 356 322 3 37 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 4 0 360 382 5 21 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 14 1 1 264 587 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 11 0 513 315 8 52 2. Sharks (South Africa) 14 8 1 320 240 5 39 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 14 3 0 342 405 6 18 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 14 2 0 258 632 1 9 FRIDAY, JULY 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Waratahs (Australia) (0735) Auckland Reds (Australia) v Rebels (Australia) (0940) Brisbane Sharks (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1700) Durban
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Ireland (1425) England v France (1650) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400)
WELLINGTON, Jan 30 The Auckland Blues will play their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, five days before Tana Umaga's side face the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.