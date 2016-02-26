Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 33 Highlanders (New Zealand) 31 Brumbies (Australia) 52 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 Cheetahs (South Africa) 33 Jaguares (Argentina) 34 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 4 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 4 4. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 6. Sunwolves (Japan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Southern Kings (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Rebels (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Lions (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Reds (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Crusaders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 6=. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 18. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 Australasian Group 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 4 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 4. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4=. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4=. Reds (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4=. Rebels (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4=. Crusaders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 4=. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 10. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 1 1 0 52 10 1 5 2. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Reds (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Rebels (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 33 31 4 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 31 33 1 1 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Chiefs (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 0 0 10 52 0 South African Group 1. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 0 4 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 3. Sunwolves (Japan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Lions (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Southern Kings (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Cheetahs (South Africa) 1 0 0 33 34 1 1 2. Sunwolves (Japan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 34 33 0 4 2. Sharks (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Lions (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Southern Kings (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Sunwolves (Japan) v Lions (South Africa) (0415) Tokyo Crusaders (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0635) Christchurch Waratahs (Australia) v Reds (Australia) (0840) Sydney Western Force (Australia) v Rebels (Australia) (1050) Perth Southern Kings (South Africa) v Sharks (South Africa) (1300) Port Elizabeth Stormers (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa) (1505) Cape Town